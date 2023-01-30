Pathaan: With Over Rs 550 Crore In 5 Days, Shah Rukh Khan Proves Why He Is Still The Badshah Of Bollywood

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen in a full fledged role after over 4 years. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan. The king of romance, the Badshah of Bollywood and, the global superstar of Indian cinema. If there was an actor who deserved an all-time blockbuster under his name, more than anyone else, it was King Khan. And with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and his fans’ ‘Mannat’ seem to have finally been answered.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s big on-screen comeback in a leading role after a gap of over 4 years, and the expectations were bound to be high. With such hysteria surrounding Pathaan, the film managed to surpass all expectations of trade pundits, fandoms and even the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ calls on social media and created havoc at the box-office.

Pathaan Storms The Worldwide Box Office

Released theatrically worldwide on January 25, 2023, Pathaan smashed all box office records in the history of Hindi cinema on its first day itself by collecting over Rs 106 crore globally on Day 1. Within 5 days of its release, the action-packed espionage film has handsomely crossed the Rs 550 crore-mark (gross) at the box office and joined the elite club of Indian cinema’s highest-grossing films ever.

But it wasn’t an easy road for Pathaan. The film, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, faced a massive ‘Boycott’ movement on social media, with netizens charged up to boycott Bollywood films. But for Shah Rukh Khan, even ‘boycott’ calls seem to have been ignored by his fans, who took to social media to post pictures and videos of themselves dancing in the theaters with their idol on screen.

Records Created By Pathaan At Box Office India

Within its first 3 days, Pathaan created 75 major records across the globe in its opening weekend. With the official statistics on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer’s extended weekend still awaited, take a look at this long list of records been made by the spy-thriller film:

Take a look at the 75 records created by Pathaan for a Hindi/Bollywood Film:

Biggest Non-Holiday Opening of All Time Biggest Opening Day of All Time Biggest Single Day of All Time Biggest Second Day of All Time Biggest Holiday Collection of All Time First Film to do Rs 50 crore on two consecutive days First Film to do Rs 60 crore in single day First Film to do Rs 65 crore in a single day First Film to do Rs 70 crore in single day First Film to enter Rs 100 crore in 2 days Fastest Film to enter Rs 100 crore Biggest Opening weekend First film clock opening weekend of Rs 150 crore Fastest Film to enter Rs 150 crore Sets the biggest day record in every circuit of India except East Punjab First Bollywood film to score a Rs 1 crore day in Kerala First Bollywood film to score a Rs 4 crore day in West Bengal First Bollywood film to score a Rs 1 crore day in Assam First Bollywood film to score a Rs 1 crore day in Odisha First Bollywood film to score a Rs 5 crore day in Andhra Pradesh & Nizam (Hindi) First Bollywood film to score a Rs 2 crore day in Bihar First Bollywood film to score a Rs 2 crore day in Central India Biggest single day total in PVR Biggest single day total in Inox Biggest single day total in Cinepolis Biggest single day total in the national multiplex chains Biggest Opening Day in Overseas Biggest Single Day in Overseas Biggest Opening Weekend in Overseas First film to score $4 million plus opening day in Overseas First film to clock worldwide opening of Rs 100 crore Fastest to Hit Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office First Film to score Rs 100 crore worldwide on two consecutive days Fastest to hit Rs 200 crore at worldwide box office Fastest to hit Rs 250 crore at worldwide box office Fastest to hit Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office Biggest Worldwide Opening Day Biggest Worldwide Weekend Biggest Worldwide Single Day Biggest Worldwide Second Day First Indian Film to top North America Box Office First Indian Film to reach Germany Top 2 Box Office Biggest opener for Indian Cinema in Saudi Arabia Biggest 3 days for Indian Cinema in Saudi Arabia First Indian Film to top Saudi Arabia Box Office Biggest Opening Day in UAE-GCC Biggest 3-day weekend in UAE-GCC Biggest Opening Day in Australia Biggest Single Day in Australia Biggest 3-day weekend in Australia Biggest Opening Day in Germany Biggest Single Day in Germany Biggest Opening Weekend in Germany Biggest Grosser of All Time in Germany Biggest Opening Day in UK Biggest Single Day in UK Biggest 3-day weekend in UK First Indian Film to top UK Box Office Biggest 3-day weekend in USA Biggest Opening Day in Malaysia Biggest Opening Weekend in Malaysia Biggest Opening Day in New Zealand Biggest 3-day weekend in New Zealand Biggest Opening Day in Ireland Biggest 3-day weekend in Ireland Biggest Opening Day in Russia Biggest 3-day weekend in Russia Biggest Opening Day in Sweden Biggest 3-day weekend in Sweden Biggest Opening Day in Nepal Biggest 3-day weekend in Nepal Biggest Opening Day in Finland Biggest 3-day weekend in Finland Biggest Opening Day in CIS (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine) Biggest 3-day weekend in CIS

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Bollywood Its Biggest Blockbuster Since 2016

Pathaan has ended Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood’s seemingly never ending dry spell. With back-to-back mega budget Hindi films failing to impress the audiences and critics, the Siddharth Anand-directorial has revived the Hindi film industry and given it a much needed boost.

The road wasn’t easy for Shah Rukh Khan and crew. There were several new strategies put into place and so many norms that weren’t followed this time round. With no media-interviews and no reality show appearances, the hype around Pathaan was rocket-high. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s production house, Yash Raj Films made sure that they carefully kept the plot and inside details of the film under wraps. And to their fortune, they did succeed.

To the audiences’ surprise, the makers of Pathaan not only delivered their favorite Khan, but two of them. The much-awaited reunion of the ‘Khans of Khans’, Shah Rukh and Salman, created just the magic Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand hoped for.

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan Is Back As The King Of Bollywood

For anyone who saw Pathaan in theaters, they will tell you the hysteria they witnessed in theaters. Hooting, whistles, claps, people dancing in front of the screen, notes being flown into the air, phones being flashed across the theaters; the sheer unprecedented madness for a Hindi film in recent times.

Pathaan has reestablished Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’. The film’s success proves why there is no stopping the phenomenon our very own King Khan is. The actor, who was seen in a never-seen-before avatar, pulled off a chiseled physique at 57 like no other, performed high-octane action sequences like a pro and bowled over the audiences with his effortless charisma.

Bollywood's Road Ahead Post The Mammoth Success Of Pathaan

As for Bollywood, there are several cues that need to be taken from Pathaan. One of the most important ones being, it’s still not over for Hindi cinema. With regional films taking over Bollywood one film at a time, Pathaan proves why the Hindi film industry has still got it in itself.

The coming months will see top Bollywood A-listers return to their tried and tested genres, in an attempt to win over the audiences. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a romantic comedy after almost a decade, Ranveer Singh will be collaborating with Karan Johar for a family entertainer, and Salman Khan will be gearing up as ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Pathaan’s monstrous success at the box-office at the very beginning of 2023 proves that Bollywood is still in the right hands and is back on track. With Pathaan getting the audience's back to the movies, the job is half done for several upcoming Hindi films to get their fandoms back.

As for Shah Rukh Khan fans, gear up for yet another pacy action-thriller this year. The ‘Pathaan’ will be back in the theaters sooner than you know, in and as ‘Jawan’. The pan-India actioner will see King Khan in a double role and is set to be released in cinemas in June 2023.