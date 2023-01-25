'Pathaan' Twitter Reactions: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Gets 'Blockbuster' Reviews Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie finally hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The first day day first show has already set the theatres ablaze, as evident from the Twitter reactions by movie critics as well as the audience. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh termed the movie 'blockbuster' and he rated it with 4.5 stars.

Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #Pathaan: BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: 4½ #Pathaan has it all: Star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises… And, most importantly, #SRK, who’s back with a vengeance… Will be the first #Blockbuster of 2023. #PathaanReview."

Another user tweeted, "Here’s the review of Pathaan by the trade analyst and critic @taran_adarsh Watch Pathaan in cinemas now! PATHAAN RELEASES TODAY #PathaanReview #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham @yrf."

TV actors Aashish Kedar and co gave 4.5 stars and 5 stars for Pathaan, adding that there are no dull momets in the movie. "TV actors Aashish Kedar and co gave 4.5 stars and 5 stars for Pathaan, adding that there are no dull momets in the movie," read the tweet.

A Twitter user wrote, "Just Watched #Pathaan Mark my Word, This is the Best action movie of Indian Cinema. MONSTROUS BLOCKBUSTER. #SRK & #Salman's entry is sooo epic. PARDA faad diya bhai. 5 Stars out of 5. Epic Epic Epic #PathaanReview."

Another user praised Salman Khan's cameo in the movie and tweeted, "All praises for #SalmanKhan𓃵 cameo Picture m jaan aa gyi Salman ki entry se."