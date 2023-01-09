'Pathaan' Trailer To Be Out On THIS Date; Makers Share Fresh Posters Of SRK, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming highly-anticipated movie Pathaan, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. On Monday, SRK shared a major announcement regarding the movie. Sharing some of the posters from the upcoming flick, SRK stated that the trailer of Pathaan will be released on January 10, 2023, that is, tomorrow.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram handle, SRK wrote, "The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM! Link in bio. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

Announcing the same, SRK also dropped a poster featuring Deepika Padukone in an all-black outfit. The poster saw her holding a pistol, while she looks breath-taking in a black-coloured backless dress with a thigh-high slit. "She is on a mission too! Find out more as #PathaanTrailer drops tomorrow at 11 AM! Link in bio. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

The third poster featured John Abraham, who will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming movie. "Milte hai maidan par… Mazaa aayega @thejohnabraham ! #PathaanTrailer out tomorrow at 11 AM! Link in bio," read the caption. The poster featured John in an intense avatar as he could be seen holding a missile-like structure in his hands.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.