Pathaan Trailer: South Superstars Thalapathy Vijay, Ram Charan Shower Their Love And Support For Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan Trailer Release: Shah Rukh Khan will be seen performing kick-ass action scenes in the film. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The trailer of one of the most anticipated films of 2023, ‘Pathaan’ was released by the makers on Tuesday. The two and a half minutes long teaser showcased Shah Rukh Khan performing high octane action sequences, sided by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is gearing up for his action film Varisu, took to his social media account to shower his love for King Khan. Taking to his Twitter account, the ‘Beast’ star wrote, “Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan Here is the trailer https://youtu.be/bxyLNuBHjt0 #PathaanTrailer.”

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan



Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan too wished Shah Rukh Khan after the trailer release of Pathaan an wrote, “Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer http://youtu.be/nDHsBUbivz8 @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”

‘Sita Ramam’ star Dulquer Salmaan called Shah Rukh Khan ‘king’ and wrote, “All hail the king !!! Cannot wait 🔥🔥🔥”

All hail the king !!! Cannot wait 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CuFRAknMqw — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) January 10, 2023

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen in a full-fledged role after a gap of more than 4 years. The superstar recently featured in cameo appearances in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film ‘Brahmastra’ and R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

Salman Khan too will be reportedly appearing in a special cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. The two superstars will be seen on the big screen together performing high octane action sequences for the first time.

The movie will mark the third film in Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated spy-thriller universe. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ will also be part of the spy-universe films.

Pathaan will be released in theaters in 3 languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be released on January 25, 2023 and has been helmed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand.