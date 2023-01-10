'Pathaan' Trailer Release: Swara Bhaskar Takes Jibe At Leaders Of Country; 'Focus Less On Actress's Clothes And More On Important Work'

As Pathaan's much-anticipated trailer got released today, B-town actress Swara Bhaskar recently said that it would have been better if the leader had seen fewer clothes of the actresses and that there are more important issues in the country than the clothes of actresses.

A paparazzi account shared a video on Instagram which saw Bhaskar saying, "Leaders should focus less on the clothes of the actresses as there are more important works to do."

Her comments came after BJP leader Narottam Mishra recently said that Pathaan's song, Besharam Rang, reflected the 'dirty mindset'. He further threatened the makers to hold the movie's release in Madhya Pradesh.

This is not the first time that Swara reacted to the Pathaan controversy. Earlier, she slammed BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur as the latter urged 'Hindu' people to boycott actor Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming highly-anticipated film. Reposting the video of Pragya Singh Thakur from an online news portal, Swara wrote in Hindi , "Why is terror-accused MP Pragya Thakur giving unemployed vibes? Have all the issues of the people of Bhopal been resolved? You are looking very strange, ma'am."

The video saw Pragya Singh mentioning 'Besharam Rang' and saying, "Main Hinduon se awaan karti hu uski koi film na dekhe (I urge Hindus to not watch Pathaan)." Earlier, the actress also came out in the support of Pathaan as she posted a screengrab of a news article, stating that the Madhya Pradesh govt may ban the upcoming film in the state. The BJP-led govt pointed out that the film showcased 'Muslim man groping woman wearing saffron'.

It is pertinent to note that the film's trailer got released today. The trailer has been garnering a lot of attention as netizens as well as critics have been rooting for superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his action-packed sequences in the upcoming movie.

The trailer starts with actress Dimple Kapadia's voiceover as she explains a terror group’s mission against India, which is being headed by actor John Abraham. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan, who breaks his vanvasa in order to save the nation, makes a power-packed entry as he is all set to fight Abraham.

SRK says, "Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega.” The trailer also sees Deepika Padukone and John Abraham doing never-seen-before stunts, which is definitely a treat to watch.