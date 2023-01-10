Pathaan Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan Enters Spy-Universe With A Bang, Deepika And John Abraham Are Too Hot To Handle | Watch

Pathaan Trailer Release: The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The most awaited film of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ trailer has been released by the makers on Tuesday. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and has been helmed by ‘War’ fame director Siddharth Anand.

The ‘Pathaan’ trailer is two and a half minutes long and featured high octane action sequences. The film also marks Shah Rukh Khan's entry into Yash Raj Films' spy-universe, which includes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger' film franchise and Hrithik Roshan's 'War' film series.

Watch Pathaan trailer here: