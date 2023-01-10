Pathaan Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan Enters Spy-Universe With A Bang, Deepika And John Abraham Are Too Hot To Handle | Watch

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 11:06 AM IST
The most awaited film of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ trailer has been released by the makers on Tuesday. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and has been helmed by ‘War’ fame director Siddharth Anand.
The ‘Pathaan’ trailer is two and a half minutes long and featured high octane action sequences. The film also marks Shah Rukh Khan's entry into Yash Raj Films' spy-universe, which includes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger' film franchise and Hrithik Roshan's 'War' film series.
Taking to his social media account, Shah Rukh Khan shared the official trailer of 'Pathaan' with his fans. "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now! Link in bio. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf,” wrote the Bollywood superstar in his Instagram post.
As soon as Shah Rukh Khan posted the trailer via his social media account, fans flooded the comments of his post to react to the Pathaan trailer. “OMG!! #Pathaan Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye aa gya..” wrote one user on his Instagram post.
“hah rukh agar thoda rukh bhi gyA Toh pathaan ko kaise rokoge,” wrote another user on Shah Rukh Khan’s post. “Only SRK can revive Bollywood again. King is coming to rule in the whole world,” read another comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer post.
‘Pathaan’ will be releasing worldwide in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be released in the theaters a day ahead of Republic Day 2023, on January 25.
Reportedly, Pathaan also features a special cameo by ‘Tiger’ star Salman Khan, who will be interlinking Pathaan with YRF’s spy universe films, Tiger and War series.
Two songs from Pathaan have already been released by the makers. The songs 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and 'Besharam Rang' feature Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing their ways to the auidences' hearts and have already crossed 100 million+ views across social media platforms.