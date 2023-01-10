'Pathaan' Trailer Reactions: SRK's High-Octane Action-Thriller Enthralls Internet; Netizens Say 'Can't Be Better'

The makers of Pathaan dropped an action-packed trailer for the upcoming movie on Tuesday. The Siddharth Anand directorial appears to be a gift for any SRK fan who has been waiting for him to wow on the silver screen since 2018.

The trailer starts with actress Dimple Kapadia's voiceover as she explains a terror group’s mission against India, which is being headed by actor John Abraham. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan makes a power-packed entry as he is all set to fight Abraham. SRK says, "Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega.” The trailer also sees Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in high-octane action sequences which is definitely a treat to watch.

Netizens took to their respective social media spaces and dropped several reactions surrounding Pathaan trailer. A Twitter user wrote, "For the hate filled campaigns that will commence for no reason whatsoever! 'Ek soldier ye nahi puchta desh ne uske liye kya kiya, puchta hai, woh desh ke liye kya kar sakta hai' #PathaanTrailer promises to be the escapism we all needed & for #Bollywood to return with a BANG," another one tweeted, "Says no to remake , original content, always try to do something new different , never fails to impress us , phenomenal actor @iamsrkThis is Shah Rukh Khan for us #PathaanTrailer."

For the hate filled campaigns that will commence for no reason whatsoever!



'Ek soldier ye nahi puchta desh ne uske liye kya kiya, puchta hai, woh desh ke liye kya kar sakta hai' #PathaanTrailer promises to be the escapism we all needed & for #Bollywood to return with a BANG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jWFpLfykGB — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 10, 2023

Says no to remake , original content, always try to do something new different , never fails to impress us , phenomenal actor @iamsrk



This is Shah Rukh Khan for us #PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/E8elei76R4 — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) January 10, 2023

A Twitter user also praised Shah Rukh Khan for the hardwork he has put in the movie as he tweeted, "The amount of Hardwork SRK has invested in this film is unbelievable #PathaanTrailer."

The amount of Hardwork SRK has invested in this film is unbelievable#PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/WuM3aNSBeo — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) January 10, 2023

"The intensity and the pain in SRK's eyes when he said "wo desh ke liye kya kar skta hai " #PathaanTrailer," wrote a netizen as he rooted for SRK.

The intensity and the pain in SRK's eyes when he said "wo desh ke liye kya kar skta hai " ❤️😭#PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/1Nkb2BqM9a — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) January 10, 2023

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.