Pathaan: Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer To Be Screened At Burj Khalifa | Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan has made the audience excited for his big comeback with 'Pathaan' and the trailer of the film has received a lot of love after its release. Now, the Pathaan trailer will be projected on the grand Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai for the International League T20 and his pictures from the Dubai stadium are all over social media.

Talking about showing the trailer of Pathaan on Burj Khalifa, Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution said, "Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa!"

He further added, "We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in UAE for the International League T20, will make time to be present when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world. SRK has an unprecedented fan following in the UAE and we feel this activity befits the hype that Pathaan carries today, thanks to the overwhelming love that is being showered on it by his fans and audiences alike."

As per the reports, Pathaan will have a sequel as well. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role and it will release on January 25, 2023. Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe which also includes the Tiger franchise and War.