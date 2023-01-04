Pathaan Trailer Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham To Be Out On THIS Date: Reports

Fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting with baited breath for the trailer release of his upcoming high octane action thriller film ‘Pathaan’. According to reports, it seems like the release date of the trailer of Pathaan has been locked by the makers.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan has been helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film has been touted as one of the biggest releases of 2023, with Shah Rukh Khan coming back on the big screen after a gap of 4 years in a full-fledged role.

According to reports, the trailer of Pathaan will be released on January 10, 2023. “Mark the date – the Pathaan trailer is set to be out on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is expected to enhance the buzz around Pathaan even further. It’s a 2 minute 37 second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music and heroism,” a report in Pinkvilla cited a trade source as saying.

The report further added, “Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event film, and the trailer will be a hint of why it warrants a big screen watch. It presents SRK in a manner that a superstar warrants – be prepared for some larger-than-life moments and confrontations between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist.”

Two songs from the film, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have already been unveiled by the makers. The song Besharam Rang got embroiled into a controversy relating to Deepika Padukone’s saffron colored clothing, which irked the religious sentiments of some people.

The makers of Pathaan have also been asked to make some changes in the song and film after being reviewed.

‘Pathaan’ will have its big theatrical release ahead of Republic Day 2023, on January 25, 2023. The film will release in languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.