Pathaan Tickets Price Reduced, Watch Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer At Rs 200 On THESE Days | Deets Inside

Pathaan has created a storm at the box office and is giving tough competition to the other films. Shah Rukh Khan made his come back to the big screens after four years which attracted the audience back to the theatres. Now, the makers have decided to reduce Pathaan's ticket price to attract more audiences.

Sharing the news, YRF wrote, "Make your weekend plans now as Pathaan celebrations continue! Get tickets this Saturday & Sunday at ₹ 200 Flat* at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia and other participating cinemas!"

Meanwhile, on February 17, Pathaan's ticket price was reduced to Rs 110.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The movie also stars Salman Khan in a cameo role.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together in future YRF Spy Universe projects but they will go against each other in the film.

"The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe," a source was quoted saying by Pinkvilla.

“It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe,” the source further added.

It has also been reported that Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role of Pathaan in Tiger 3. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.