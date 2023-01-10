'Pathaan' Telugu Trailer Out: Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Never-Seen-Before 'Mehemaan Nawaazi' In Order To Save Nation

Pathaan's Telugu movie trailer was released on January 10, 2023, that is, today. The trailer has been garnering a lot of attention as netizens as well as critics have been rooting for superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his action-packed sequences in the upcoming movie.

The trailer starts with actress Dimple Kapadia's voiceover as she explains a terror group’s mission against India, which is being headed by actor John Abraham. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan, who breaks his vanvasa in order to save the nation, makes a power-packed entry as he is all set to fight Abraham.

SRK says, "Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega.” The trailer also sees Deepika Padukone and John Abraham doing never-seen-before stunts, which is definitely a treat to watch. Announcing it on Twitter, SRK tweeted, "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Watch the trailer here:

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

The movie's first song 'Besharam Rang' was released on December 12 and it let loose a can of worms for the makers. Deepika Padukone's orange bikini in the song sparked a row on social media. A segment of the population was offended by it because they believed the colour to be sacred in Hinduism. Others have taken issue with the film's title, which also happens to refer to a specific ethnic group.