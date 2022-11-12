Shah Rukh Khan Stopped At Mumbai Airport, Made To Pay Hefty Penalty For THIS Reason

SHAH Rukh Khan on Saturday was stopped at Mumbai airport by customs officials after he arrived from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. According to the sources from Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), the Pathaan actor had to pay Rs 6.83 lakh custom duty as he was carrying expensive watches worth Rs 18 lakh.

The superstar was returning to Mumbai from the event in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. He was travelling in a private chartered plane.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his upcoming projects and why he thinks that his movies will be superhits. He said, "I don’t think I need to be nervous, they are all going to be superhit films."

“That’s the belief I sleep with, I wake up with and that’s the belief that makes the 57-year-old me do stunts, and work 18 hours a day. If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like then I won’t be able to do it. So. it’s not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe. It’s a child-like belief that ‘look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best I am going to pass with flying colours,” he added.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his action-spy film Pathaan. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the film.

He recently wrapped up scheduled shooting for Jawaan, along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Jawaan will be directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

He was last seen in Brahmastra as Vanar Astra and impressed the audience with his cameo role. Meanwhile, as per the reports, Shah Rukh will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' in a cameo role and will reprise his role from Pathaan.