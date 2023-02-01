'Pathaan': SRK-Starrer Beats Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Rakes In Highest-Ever One-Week Collection In Hindi Belt

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has been creating havoc at the Box Office since Day 1. The movie now holds the record for the highest-ever first-week collection in Hindi cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25 and stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films shared on Twitter, "#Pathaan continues to win hearts, keep the love coming Book your tickets now! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

#Pathaan continues to win hearts, keep the love coming ❤️

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared that Pathaan has so far raked in Rs 634 crores worldwide in just a week. He tweeted, "‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 634 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 7 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *7 days*… #India: ₹ 395 cr Gross BOC [₹ 330.25 cr Nett BOC] #Overseas: ₹ 239 cr Gross BOC Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 634 cr."

‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 634 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 7 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *7 days*…

⭐️ #India: ₹ 395 cr Gross BOC [₹ 330.25 cr Nett BOC]

⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 239 cr Gross BOC

⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 634 cr

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nMnQHosQxO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023

By entering into the Rs 300 crore club within a week, the SRK-starrer has also beaten Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version's 2017 record of entering the ₹300 crores in only 10 days, while Yash-starrer KGF 2 is the third fastest film to reach Rs 300 core-mark.

#Pathaan continues its GLORIOUS RUN… Collects ₹ 20 cr+ on *Day 7 [Tue]* - *most* films don’t collect this number on *Day 1*… Mass circuits MASSIVE… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr. Total: ₹ 318.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tv924620GP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023

Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.