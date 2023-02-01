  • News
  • Entertainment

'Pathaan': SRK-Starrer Beats Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Rakes In Highest-Ever One-Week Collection In Hindi Belt

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Pathaan, which hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, has raked in Rs 634 crores worldwide in just a week.

By Swati Singh
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:20 PM IST
Minute Read
'Pathaan': SRK-Starrer Beats Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Rakes In Highest-Ever One-Week Collection In Hindi Belt
(IMAGE: TWITTER)

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has been creating havoc at the Box Office since Day 1. The movie now holds the record for the highest-ever first-week collection in Hindi cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25 and stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films shared on Twitter, "#Pathaan continues to win hearts, keep the love coming Book your tickets now! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared that Pathaan has so far raked in Rs 634 crores worldwide in just a week. He tweeted, "‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 634 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 7 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *7 days*… #India: ₹ 395 cr Gross BOC [₹ 330.25 cr Nett BOC] #Overseas: ₹ 239 cr Gross BOC Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 634 cr."

By entering into the Rs 300 crore club within a week, the SRK-starrer has also beaten Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version's 2017 record of entering the ₹300 crores in only 10 days, while Yash-starrer KGF 2 is the third fastest film to reach Rs 300 core-mark.

Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.