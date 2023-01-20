'Pathaan': SRK, Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Actioner Mints 10 Crores Ahead Of Its Release

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Pathaan is all set to hit the silver screen on January 25, 2023. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) opened the advance booking of Pathaan on Wednesday, days ahead of its theatrical release and it's already doing fantastic business.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Pathaan has already sold over 3,00,000 tickets in India, amounting to Rs. 10 crores gross. It is pertinent to note that the advance bookings are reportedly better than blockbuster movies KGF 2, Bahubali 2, Sultan, and War.

The creators have decided to promote the movie unconventionally. "Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure to people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today," said director Siddharth Anand, as per News18.

He further added, "We want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo by January 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film."

The trailer for Pathaan was released on January 10, 2023. It starts with actress Dimple Kapadia's voiceover as she explains a terror group’s mission against India, which is being headed by actor John Abraham. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan, who breaks his vanvasa to save the nation, makes a power-packed entry as he is all set to fight Abraham.

SRK says, "Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega.” The trailer also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham doing never-seen-before stunts, which is definitely a treat to watch.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.