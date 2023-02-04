Pathaan: Author Shridhar Raghavan Talks About Last Scene Starring Salman Khan, SRK, 'I Was Surprised As I Didn't Write It...'

Pathaan is doing a wonderful business at the Box Office. According to YRF, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has so far raked in Rs 724 crores worldwide, while the movie earned Rs 453 crores at the national Box Office.

Not only John Abraham, Deepika, and SRK, but every character in Pathaan would have the support of the audience if they were at the same table as them. According to the screenplay's author Shridhar Raghavan, the movie's greatest asset is not just its elaborately staged set pieces but also its intricate, well-developed narrative.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Shridhar Raghavan said, "As writers, we finished our work three years ago. The writing process was pleasure than pressure. I have a good rapport with Adi, Sid, Abbas so it was like three-four guys sitting and jamming, thinking what all we can do with this."

Shridhar stated that he didn't write the SRK and Salman's scene and that he was unware of the same until he watched the movie, which came as a surprise to him. "Even when I first watched the movie, I was surprised by the last scene starring Shah Rukh and Salman because I hadn't written it! My draught of the script didn't contain it. Adi Sir did that. When he had the idea, it had already been added somewhere else, immediately following the train sequence. But I believe Uday (Chopra) said that this might turn out to be a good edit when they were talking about it! As a result, it was cooperative," he said.

Talking about SRK's torture scene, Raghavan asserted, "In the trailer there’s a torture sequence that Shah Rukh goes through—maybe they’ll release it later on YouTube—and in the film there were many scenes which we wrote on paper but never shot." "Every character in the JOCR squad has a huge back story, which we wrote. We then thought we don’t require it in this particular film, but it was important for us because someday when we’ll do something else with these characters, it’ll also help the actors because they’d know these characters inside out. It was great fun," he noted

Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.