‘Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils His First Look From ‘Besharam Rang’; Netizens Hail His All-New Avatar

Shah Rukh Khan's most action anticipated film 'Pathaan' is ready to release its first song titled, 'Besharam Rang' on December 12, 2022. Ahead of the track's release, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone unveiled their sizzling looks in the song, setting the internet on fire.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a dashing picture of him on his Instagram handle, where the actor can be seen on a cruise looking jaunty in a man bun. The Bollywood superstar looks cool and rocking in a see-through white shirt with sea and yachts in the background.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the actor also wrote, "Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Excited about the release of his film, the actor is all prepped for the promotions.

Talking about Deepika Padukone's look from the track, the actress also dropped her bold avatar where the 'Cocktail' actress was seen in a yellow bikini with straight short-sleek hair.

According to a report cited by India Today, director of 'Pathaan' Siddharth Anand said, "I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximize how hot DP could look on screen! And the result will be unveiled when you see this amazing song."

'Pathaan' is helmed by Siddharth Anand, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abrahan in lead roles. Having jam-packed action scenes, the film marks the fourth collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express', and 'Happy New Year.' The film is ready to slate on January 25, 2023.