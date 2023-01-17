'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan Hosts Special Screening For Aryan, Suhana, Gauri Khan And More Family Members

B-town star Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming highly-anticipated flick Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Days ahead of the movie's release, SRK held a preview screening for his family on Monday.

A paparazzi account shared a video on its Instagram handle which saw Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, and SRK at the private screening of Pathaan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan's sister Shehnaz Khan and mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber were also papped at the location.

For the screening, SRK donned a white T-shirt which he paired with black trousers, while Aryan Khan looked uber-cool in a white t-shirt. Suhana opted for a jacket and matching joggers. Reportedly, SRK's younger son AbRam was also present a the screening.

Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The much-awaited movie was recently screened on the iconic Burj Khalifa on January 14.

Recently, the makers launched the trailer of Pathaan which garnered a lot of praise from all across the globe. The trailer was recently screening at world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, where Shah Rukh Khan was also present. He even performed the "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song's hook step and struck his iconic pose posture.

Yash Raj Films shared the same on its Twitter handle and wrote, "It was a larger than life visual spectacle indeed, when Pathaan took over the tallest building in the world. #PathaanTrailerOnBurjKhalifa Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."