Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Befitting Reply To Twitter User Who Doubted Film's Box Office Numbers, 'Tera Accountant Kya Bata Raha Hai?'

The Indian premiere of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan was met with a flurry of celebration and positive reviews. Khan makes his triumphant comeback to the big screen after a four-year absence in the eagerly awaited spy thriller. According to analysts, the movie, which debuted on January 25, is already expected to be the first huge success of 2023.

According to a social media post by YRF, Pathaan has collected Rs 453 crore gross in the domestic market, while the producers also claimed that they have collected Rs 378.15 crore net domestically.

On Saturday, SRK initiated an AMA session on Twitter during which a user asked him to reveal the real collection of Pathaan. Replying to him, SRK said, "5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs...2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai (What is your accountant saying)??" Take a look:

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Displaying more wit, Shah Rukh Khan also responded to a Twitter who questioned when he intends to portray his age onscreen. User tweeted, "AskSRK tum iss tarah hero ka role karoge ya kabhi film mein hero or heroine ka father ban ne ka plan hai @iamsrk (Are you going to continue playing hero or will you ever play a father to the lead actors in a film?)" SRK replied, "Tum baap bano…main hero hi theek hoon (You be a father, I am doing fine as a hero)."