Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Flies His Bike Up In The Air, Sets Social Media On Fire With New High-Octane Action Filled Stills

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ continues to be in the headlines. On Friday, the makers of the film released new stills from the film to keep the fans wanting for more.

In the stills, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen flying his bike high up in the air. Taking to their social media handle, Yash Raj Films’ official Twitter handle posted the pictures along with a caption, “8 countries, 3 superstars, 1 film - PATHAAN. Team Pathaan shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Take a look:

8 countries, 3 superstars, 1 film - PATHAAN 💥💥💥

Team Pathaan shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan!

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/58nkglB5GQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 2, 2022

Talking about his desire to do an out-an-out action film, Shah Rukh Khan had said in an Instagram Live session that ‘Pathaan’ fulfilled his wish. “I wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking, which is most important for me, even more than the film itself. When we started shooting ‘Pathaan’, it was a lot of fun and action. It’s a kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I’ve always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff,” the actor said during his interaction with fans.

“In ‘Pathaan’, I’m doing all this action which I wanted to do when I was in my twenties. It’s a little late. At the age of 56, I’m trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero,” the superstar added.

‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads and has been helmed by director Siddharth Anand. The film is slated to release in theaters on January 25, 2023. ‘Pathaan’ will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a lead role after a gap of 4 years.