'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-Starrer Sets Record, Over 300 Shows Added On First Day Of Release

The highly-anticipated spy thriller, Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles finally hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. According to the early reviews, the movie is bigger than the audience as well as critics could have ever imagined. Movie critic Taran Adarsh has also rated Pathaan with 4 stars and called it a blockbuster.

On Wednesday, Adarsh also stated that over 300 shows have been added after the first-day first show. Pathaan is currently screening on 8,000 screens around the world, the most of any Hindi release. 2,500 of them are located abroad; Pathaan has locations in more than 100 nations, which is a record.

"UNPRECEDENTED: ‘PATHAAN’ SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST [HINDI]… #Pathaan has taken #BO by storm… 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show. Total screen count now is 8,000 screens *worldwide*… #India: 5,500 screens, #Overseas: 2,500 screens," he wrote on Twitter.

Total screen count now is 8,000 screens *worldwide*… #India: 5,500 screens, #Overseas: 2,500 screens. pic.twitter.com/Q1Vhamoumm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2023

Adding to it, in terms of advance booking, Pathaan sold over 5.5 lakh tickets on its first day. Baahubali: The Conclusion now holds the record (for Hindi and Hindi-dubbed movies), with Pathaan coming in second. Taran tweeted on Twitter, "TOP 5 Ticket Sales Of *Day 1*… #Hindi and #Hindi dubbed films… NOTE: National chains only. 1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi 6.50 lacs 2 #Pathaan 5.56 lacs 3. #KGF2 #Hindi 5.15 lacs 4. #War 4.10 lacs 5. #TOH 3.46 lacs."

Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.