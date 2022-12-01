Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Begins Countdown For His Big Comeback With New Poster | See Here

SHAH RUKH Khan has made his fans excited as the superstar will make a big comeback on screen with three most awaited films. One of them is 'Pathaan'. The movie will release next month and as the countdown begins, Shah Rukh Khan has shared the new poster of the film.

Sharing the new poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Shah Rukh Khan will sport six-packed abs and long hair for Pathaan. He has been posting many pictures from the Pathaan photoshoot on social media. Sharing the photo, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

As per the latest buzz, there will be the second instalment of Pathaan and the makers have already started working on the film.

According to a report by Times Of India, there will be a sequel to Pathaan and the makers are planning to the movie into an action franchise. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by Etimes.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He has wrapped up a schedule shooting in Saudi Arabia for Dunki. He will star in Jawaan as well. He has wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film along with the director Atlee, Nayantara and Vijay Sethupati.