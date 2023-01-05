Pathaan Row: Censor Board Asks Makers To Remove Deepika Padukone’s Side Pose In A Swimsuit From Besharam Rang Song; 10 More Cuts Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan' is in the mud of controversy for the past month and will be a hot topic till its release. Ever since the makers released the 'Besharam Rang' track of the film, several people have made objections over Deepika Padukone's bold bikini avatar in the song.

Hence, after many fingers pointing, the Central Board of Film Certification considered the matter and has suggested making several changes to the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, revolving around the controversial song in 2022 'Besharam Rang.'

The CBFC will be asking the makers to change several shots and have asked for more than 10 cuts in 'Pathaan.' According to a report cited by Bollywood Hungama, the word 'RAW' in the film will be replaced with 'Hamare', 'Langde Lulle' will be replaced by 'Toote Foote', 'PM' will be replaced by 'President or Minister' and the word 'PMO' was removed in 13 places overall in the released teaser of the film.

Further, the 'Ashok Chakra' will be replaced by 'Veer Puraskar', 'ex-KGB' with 'ex-SBU', and 'Mrs. Bharatmata' with 'Hamari Bharatmata' respectively. The cited report also noted that the word scotch will be replaced by 'drink' while the text 'Black Prison, Russia' will only be termed as 'Black Prison.'

Coming to the song 'Besharam Rang', the side close-up shots of Deepika Padukone's buttocks and visuals of sensuous dance movements in the song will all be censored and should be soon replaced with 'suitable shots.' However, Deepika Padukone's controversial orange swimsuit has not yet been censored and no further declaration was made revolving around the monokini's color.

The chairperson of CBFC Prasson Joshi spoke with PTI and said, "I must reiterate that our culture and faith are glorious, intricate, and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true."

He further added, "And like I have said earlier as well, the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."

Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' will thus be granted a U/A certificate after these cuts. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in prominent roles, the film is ready for its theatrical release on January 25, 2023.