'Pathaan' Row: CBFC Asks Makers To 'Implement Advised Changes' In SRK-Deepika Starrer

In response to the controversy over Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, the head of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, has said that the board’s examining committee has asked the makers of the film to make the changes they suggested, including to the songs.

The movie Pathaan, made by Yash Raj Films, stirred a lot of controversies after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly's speaker Girish Gautam have expressed their disapproval of Deepika Padukone's "saffron" bikini and SRK's "green" shirt in the song, and asked for its "rectification".

Now, Joshi has answered all questions about Pathaan's certification. In an official statement to the media, Joshi said, "Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.

“Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented, I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."

Earlier this month, Twitter was also abuzz with the hashtags 'boycott Pathaan' and 'boycott Bollywood forever' as netizens slammed Deepika's sultry swimsuit look and seductive dance moves in the song and did not shy away from bluntly labelling it as "vulgar".

While the makers of Pathaan are yet to comment about the controversy, Shah Rukh recently expressed his views on the cancel culture on social media at Kolkata International Film Festival 2022.

At the opening of the film festival, Shah Rukh said, "Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive. No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."