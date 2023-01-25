  • News
'Pathaan' Releases Today: Shah Rukh-Starrer Termed 'Blockbuster'; Netizens Say, 'It Brought Back Glory Of Bollywood'

Pathaan finally hit the theatres on Wednesday, that is, today. Check out the first few reactions here:

By Swati Singh
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 10:25 AM IST
(IMAGE: TWITTER)

January 25 marked the release of one of the most-awaited movies of the year, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. While some states are witnessing huge crowd outside the theatres, others are marking the day as 'Pathaan Divas', and some are dropping reactions about Pathaan on Twitter, thereby calling Pathaan a 'blockbuster' and fully 'action-packed' movie.

Check out the audience's reactions here:

A Twitter user wrote, "Despite an early morning on a working day, movies halls are going jam packed.. #Pathaan has brought back the glory of #Bollywood which was lost after Pandemic PATHAAN RELEASES TODAY #PathaanMovie #Pathaan_Dekhega_Hindustan The craze for #ShahRukhKhan𓀠, "

Another user tweeted, "#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 is Back With a Bang With #Pathaan #SalmanKhan Tiger 3 Cameo . Tiger Meets Pathan . Full of Positive Response For Pathaan Best Wishes From #RashmikaMandanna Fans #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika," while a netizen also wrote on Twitter, "Don't miss the Blockbuster #PathanMovie PATHAAN RELEASES TODAY Hindus and Muslims all religions are celebrating PATHAAN DAY #Pathaan_Dekhega_Hindustan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #SRK𓃵 #JohnAbraham #DeepikaPadukone."

Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

