Pathaan Releases Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Marks Re-opening Of 25 Single-Screen Theatres

Pathaan fever has finally begun. The movie hit the theatres on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of Pathaan's release, a large queue was witnessed outside the theatres all around India, as evident from the videos doing rounds on social media. It is pertinent to note that the movie's release marked the re-opening of 25 single-screen theatres all over India.

Sharing the same on his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Tuesday, "Bachpan mein saari filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, Prathna aur Prayers karta hoon…aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile. Congratulations on your re-openings." He even shared a list of cities and the names of single-screen theatres along with their names on the micro-blogging site.

Check out the list here:

1) Kohinoor Cinema, Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

2) Gem Cinema, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

3) Geeta Talkies, Hindaun, Rajasthan.

4) Sangam Cinema, Khandela, Rajasthan.

5) Dreamlight Cinema, Sujangarh, Rajasthan.

6) Prakash Talkies, Nawalgarh, Rajasthan.

7) JRC Movie Palace, Fatehpur, Rajasthan.

8) Jyoti Cinema, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

9) Carnival R Mall, Mulund, Mumbai.

10) Cinekamla Ponda, Goa.

11) Prabhat Talkies, Gondia, Maharashtra.

12) Lajwanti Talkies, Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh.

13) Prabhat Talkies, Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

14) SGL Heritage Cinema, Almora, Uttarakhand.

15) Gyan Cinema, Mahmudabad, Uttar Pradesh.

16) Carnival TGIP Cinema, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

17) PDR Cinema, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

18) M Cinema, Bindki, Uttar Pradesh.

19) Kavita Cinema, Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

20) Rama Cinema, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

21) Cineshine Cinema, Chhibramau, Uttar Pradesh.

22) J.C. Palace Cinema, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

23) Kapil Cinema, Mawana, Uttar Pradesh.

24) Madhuvan Cinema, Dasna, Uttar Pradesh.

25) Rajkaran Cinema, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.