'Pathaan' OTT Release: SRK-Starrer's OTT Rights Sold To Amazon Prime Video At This Whopping Price

SRK-starrer Pathaan continues to breach records at the global Box Office. The movie is all set for its OTT release; Continue reading:

By Swati Singh
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 07:50 PM IST
After impressing the audience with its theatrical release, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is all set for its OTT release. Pathaan has demonstrated that Bollywood has not yet come to an end and yet has more to offer the world, despite being cootted. The movie has so far earned more than Rs 400 crores at the global Box Office and it's unstoppable.

Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language. According to Times Now, Pathaan's OTT rights have already been sold to the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for Rs 100 crores. The date for the movie's release has not been finalized yet, but it will hit the theatres three months after the theatrical release, which means nearly April.

Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh's data stated that Pathaan has earned Rs 429 crores in the global Box Office in just 4 days. He tweeted, "‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 429 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 4 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *4 days*… #India: ₹ 265 cr #Overseas: ₹ 164 cr Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 429 cr."

