'Pathaan': Mukesh Khanna Reacts To 'Besharam Rang' Controversy; 'How Can CBFC Pass The Song?'

Shaktiman fame actor Mukesh Khanna has reacted to the 'deliberately provocative' outfits worn by Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang'. Khanna questioned how the Central Board of Film Certification passed it despite the alleged “vulgarity” in the visuals of the song.

Mukesh Khanna told ABP News that the film industry has gone 'haywire'. He further added, "This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?"

He went on to state, "Ok, the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes!"

"The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray," Khanna continued.

"This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?" asked the veteran actor.

Soon after 'Besharam Rang' got released, it triggered a lot of controversies from all across the nation. Recently, BJP minister Narottam Mishra stated that the Pathaan's song 'reflected the dirty mindset'. He further threatened the makers that Pathaan will not be released in MP.