Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Return From ‘Vanvaas’ In All Guts And Glory Is Worth The Wait

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan is back and how! Embroiled in controversies, anticipation and many records in the making, King Khan’s spy thriller film Pathaan released worldwide today. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s entry into YRF’s one of a kind spy verse and marks SRK’s foray into the world of action films.

Whether to watch or skip the film this weekend, read our movie review of Pathaan:

Plot

Pathaan revolves around Shah Rukh Khan, an injured RAW agent who wants to protect ‘Bharat Maata’ at all costs. With an emerging threat to the nation from an ex-soldier, all hell breaks loose for Pathaan who wows to bring down the enemies in his own sweet style.

First Half

Pathaan starts in full throttle from the very beginning. John Abraham plays the ex-RAW agent gone rogue, who now works as a contracted terrorist. The Indian intelligence agency ropes in Pathaan to help get the bad guy down and there comes Shah Rukh Khan. Worth the wait. From his long grown hair, chiseled physique and stellar dialogue delivery, Shah Rukh Khan is top notch right from the word go.

But even with King Khan in the front, you can’t miss John Abraham’s flawless swag. The actor proves why there couldn’t have been a better choice for the antagonist than him. Deepika Padukone enters the film as another intelligence agent, the controversial song and dance sequence of Besharam Rang seems to have been mellowed down in the film, and the song leads to another twist in the tale.

There’s so much going on in the first of Pathaan that you’ll barely get a chance to breathe. Unexpected twists and turns, who’s playing who, high octane action sequences and by the time you catch your breath, it’s interval already.

Second Half

With a power packed first half, Pathaan gets dramatic in its second half. There’s emotion, a longing love story, a patriotic sacrifice, a new pandemic in the making and ofcourse, the reunion of all reunions, Pathaan meets Bhaijaan (Tiger aka Salman Khan). The story looses its grip and details from being an action thriller to an emotional drama, but Siddharth Anand managed to catch your attention back towards the climax of the film.

Performances

Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is back in full form from his ‘vanvaas’ of 4 years. The actor has worked on himself, quite literally. There’s no denying that he is the best actors of all times, and with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan successfully adds ‘action’ to his list of successfully attempted genres.

SRK is out and about in full throttle and makes sure all your ‘major missings’ vanish into thin air. This one is an absolute treat for all King Khan fans.

Deepika Padukone has much more to do than the dance sequences and ramp walks that she was being headlined to do. The actor has a meaty role in the film and kickass as the lady on a mission.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry makes the duo’s coming together on the big screen worth the wait. Though, you won’t stop wondering why every RAW agent is falling for a the beautiful ISI damsel in distress in this spyverse.

John Abraham is the antagonist Pathaan needed to be where it is. The actor provides the edge, the thrill and the machoism much needed in the film. John Abraham is in full form and looks drool worthy in not just the shirtless sequences, but in the action scenes as well.

Dimple Kapadia as the boss of the RAW wing is as effortless as ever. The actor looks stunning and has aged like fine wine. Her dialogue delivery is on point and provides the right balance to the drama in the film.

A special mention to one of the most highly anticipated cameos of Salman Khan. It’s everything Khan fans would have wanted and is absolutely worth the wait.

Music

The music of Pathaan is bang on. Vishal and Shekar make sure the film is provided with the right support in terms of the background score and gives Pathaan the right momentum.

With only one song, Besharam Rang in the film, Pathaan solely relies on the thrilling background score.

Direction

Siddharth Anand was hailed as a path breaking director post War, and the filmmaker has rightly learnt all his lessons from War and used him in Pathaan. There are too many Deja Vu’s here and there that will remind you of the Hrithik Roshan-starrer, but the filmmaker gives the comeback of the decade to Shah Rukh Khan with this pacy action thriller.

Pathaan sets new benchmarks for the spyverse. The action sequences are a level ahead of War, the story is gripping and the film is worth the anticipation and hype.

Overall Verdict

Shah Rukh Khan fans would have seen Pathaan even if it were just an average film. But King Khan makes sure he makes his thunderous comeback in a leading role with all guts and glory.

Pathaan is a theatrical experience you just cannot miss. The adrenaline rush, the power packed action sequences and most importantly, Shah Rukh Khan is why should rush to the nearest theaters this weekend.

P.S.: Stay back for a special post-credits scene post Pathaan’s victory celebrations.