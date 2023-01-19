Pathaan Advance Booking: Tickets Worth Over Rs 3 Cr Booked By Fans Within Minutes

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan has sparked unprecedented interest among fans. The action film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in titular roles, has generated unmatched buzz, all because of King Khan, who is returning to the big screens after four years. According to reports, the Siddharth Anand-directed movie made Rs 3.68 crore within few hours of the start of advance booking.

While Pathaan advance booking is set to start on January 20, certain theatres in the major cities have already started selling tickets. Fans went berserk and the shows were sold out within just 5 hours. According to report by Jagran.com, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has made Rs 3.68 crore, so far, from advance sales in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Analysts believe that the numbers will increase much more quickly when advance booking begins for all regions and theatres on Friday. The Rs 17.71 crore Brahmastra made last year is the biggest advance booking amount for any Bollywood movie in the post-pandemic era. Pathaan seems to be able to pass that with ease. War set a new record for advance bookings for a Bollywood film, bringing in Rs 32.50 crore. Trade analysts predict that Pathaan will surpass that number as well.

Pathaan certainly appears to be in for a strong opening at the box office based on the early statistics. Producer and industry expert Girish Johar told ETimes, "Pathaan has generated a lot of curiosity not only amongst the fans in India but worldwide. It's going to take a fantastic start on Wednesday, January 25, which is a non-holiday. I peg a start ranging between 35 and 37 crores. If the start is in this range it will be a fantastic one."

Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, is scheduled to open in theatres on January 25, around the globe. Pathaan will have a five-day extended weekend at the box office thanks to its Wednesday release, and at this point, no opening record seems certain!