New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated film, Pathaan, has already created excitement amongst the audience. The superstar is currently in Spain shooting for the film with his co-star, Deepika Padukone. Recently, some stunning behind the scenes pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone went viral on social media, and the fans are eager to get more updates about the film.

Now, Shah Rukh has given a treat to his fans by sharing his official look from Pathaan. The actor is flaunting his amazing abs in the picture, and he can be seen sporting a man bun, sunglasses and tattoos. He captioned it, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….”

The netizens can’t keep calm after looking at the actor’s photo. One Instagram user wrote, “Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this”, while another user commented, “King Is Always the King”. The picture got over 4 lakh likes and 18 thousand comments within 30 minutes. The date announcement teaser of Pathaan already has over 10 million views.

According to a report by ANI quoting a source close to the development, Shah Rukh and Deepika will wrap up their Spain schedule on March 27, and they are filming some death-defying stunts. Both actors have collaborated earlier for blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, and Pathaan will be their fourth collaboration.

Pathaan is SRK’s comeback after his film Zero, which was released in 2018. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav