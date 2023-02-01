Pathaan: John Abraham's Character To Have A Prequel? Director Siddharth Anand Reacts

Pathaan has created a storm at the box office and is continuing to break records and create new ones. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead role, the star cast of Pathaan has impressed the audience with their performances. The audience was also impressed by John Abraham's portrayal of an antagonist which gave them flashbacks of his film 'Dhoom'. Recently, director Siddharth Anand talked about if he wants to make a prequel of John's character or not.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand said that there can be a scope for a prequel based on John Abraham's role in Pathaan.

“It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel,” Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

He further talked about the connection between Jim (John's character in Pathaan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan in War). “Ya, why not, anything can happen. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?” Siddharth further added.

Moreover, Salman Khan also had a cameo role in the film in which he reprised his role from the Tiger franchise. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Tiger 3 and will reprise his role from Pathaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Pathaan will reportedly return for a sequel. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

YRF Spy Universe includes War, War 2, Tiger 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 will release on Diwali 2023 and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.