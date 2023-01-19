Pathaan Is My Dream Come True: Shah Rukh Khan Recalls ‘Missing The Boat’ Of Becoming An Action Hero 32 Years Ago

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated action-thriller film, ‘Pathaan’. The film marks the return of King Khan on the big screen in a full-fledged role after a gap of more than 4 years. Opening up about his role in the film, Shah Rukh Khan said that this film is his ‘dream come true’.

In an exclusive video released by Yash Raj Films ahead of the worldwide release of ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about how he came to the industry, nearly 32 years ago to become an action hero.

“I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is it’s my dream come true,” Shah rukh Khan was quoted as saying in the video.

The actor also spoke about his character in the film and added, “Pathaan is an easy guy, doing lot of tough things and I think he’s naughty, he’s tough but doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He’s trusting. He’s honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother.”

Shah Rukh Khan also opened up about working with Deepika Padukone. Notably, the film marks the duo’s fourth onscreen collaboration together.

“You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she’s tough enough to do that too,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the interview.

The ‘Pathaan’ star added, “That kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It’s a quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say.”