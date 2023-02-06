Pathaan Illegally Screened In Pakistan, Sindh Board Of Film Censors Takes Action

A few weeks after the global release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan, its illegal screenings were discovered in Pakistan. However, the Sindh Board of Film Censors (SBFC) has taken action to stop these screenings, which were being held in the Defence Housing Authority in Karachi.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Shah Rukh Khan, has now been shut down.

According to a report in a Pakistani daily, tickets for the illegal screenings were being sold online for 900 Pakistani rupees each. The report stated that these screenings were private events organised by Fireworks Events.

Dawn also quoted SBFC as saying, "No person shall make or arrange a public or private exhibition of a film by means of cinematograph unless the film has been duly certified for public exhibition by the Board."

It further mentioned that showing films without certification from the Board can result in imprisonment for up to three years and fines of up to PKR 100,000 for those involved. The SBFC has demanded that Fireworks Events cancel its shows immediately, and the screenings have been stopped.

Another report in the Pakistani newspaper shared details about the illegal screening, saying it was supposed to be "not HD, but really good and clear." The report also mentioned that the screen size was 8ft by 10ft, indicating that it was not a standard movie theatre screening of Pathaan.

In 2019, Indian filmmakers and producers resolved to not collaborate with any Pakistani artists and Pakistani filmmakers similarly agreed to not work with Indian artists. As a result, the screening of films from each other's countries also ceased at that time.

In the meantime, Pathaan continues to perform well at the box office and has set several records worldwide. It has surpassed the box office collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal and has become the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 400 crore in India. The Pathaan team recently held a press conferance for its success, with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Siddharth Anand sharing their experiences of working on the film.