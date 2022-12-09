'Pathaan' First Song Featuring Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone To Be Out On THIS Date

Less than two months left for the release of the much-anticipated film of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone 'Pathaan' is creating all the buzz and sensations. With each day passing by the revelation of posters and teasers is creating curiosity regarding the film's release amongst the actor's fans.

The teaser of Pathaan was released on November 2 as a return gift of the 'King of Bollywood' to his fans on his birthday. The charm of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is once again ready to set the stage on fire with the first song release of the film. The party number 'Bersharm Rang' is all set to be released on December 12 for you to listen to and groove to.

According to a report cited by Bollywood Hungama, it is disclosed that Yash Raj Films will release the song on Monday, December 12. The dance number will be highly peppy and sensual, to become the number one party song of the year.

A small glimpse of 'Besharam Rang' was seen in the teaser of Pathaan, where the electrifying chemistry between the duo was perfectly captured. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier given massive hit songs from the film 'Chennai Express' helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Happy New Year' by Farah Khan.

The onscreen Jodi of Shah Rukh and Deepika is a hit as Pathaan is the fourth collaboration of these two, whereas Deepika has also starred in the song 'Love Mera Hit Hit' from the film 'Billu' starring Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Pathaan, is another movie in the spy universe of Yash Raj Films after the creation of 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, whereas also after 'War' starring Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Helmed by action director Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on January 25, 2023.