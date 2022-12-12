Pathaan First Song Besharam Rang OUT: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone’s Sizzling Chemistry Makes The Internet Drool

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer ‘Pathaan’ has been released by the makers on Monday. Taking to their social media accounts, the lead cast of the film posted the song titled ‘Besharam Rang’.

The 3 minutes and 13 seconds long song has been filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The duo flaunt their hot physiques and sizzling chemistry in the song. While Deepika Padukone showcased her exotic moves in ‘Besharam Rang’, Shah Rukh Khan charmed his way through his fans’ hearts with his dapper looks. Watch the song here:

Taking to the comments section of the song, fans reacted to the video with fire emojis. “Pathan Big Bang at Box office & Big Bang song. Biggest come back Superstar SRK,” wrote one user. “Most awaited film of all time.Wait is over it's #Pathaan Time Start Now,” wrote another fan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2023. The film is all set to be released in theaters on January 25, 2023.

Talking about ‘Pathaan’ in an Instagram live, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about how the film fulfilled his desire to do a full-fledged action film. “I wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking, which is most important for me, even more than the film itself. When we started shooting ‘Pathaan’, it was a lot of fun and action. It’s a kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I’ve always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff,” King Khan was quoted as saying during his interactive session.

“In ‘Pathaan’, I’m doing all this action which I wanted to do when I was in my twenties. It’s a little late. At the age of 56, I’m trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero,” Shah Rukh Khan added.