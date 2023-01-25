  • News
Pathaan First Reviews OUT: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Hailed As ‘Kickass’ And ‘Engaging’ On Social Media | See Top Tweets

Pathaan First Reviews: Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand and releases worldwide today.

By Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:06 AM IST
Pathaan First Reviews: The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated spy thriller film Pathaan releases in cinemas today. The film marks King Khan’s return to the big screen in a full fledged role after a gap of over 4 years. The first reviews of Pathaan are already out and the film is being hailed as a complete blockbuster. 

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan has been helmed by Siddharth Anand. Check out what social media has to say about Pathaan:

The film has already been setting new records while smashing previous ones. Recently, Pathaan surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s War to record the highest advance booking for a Bollywood film ever.

Speaking about Pathaan in an exclusive video interview shared by Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on how the film is his dream come true. “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the video.

Briefing about his character in the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Pathaan is an easy guy, doing lot of tough things and I think he’s naughty, he’s tough but doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He’s trusting. He’s honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother.”

Deepika Padukone shared how it was working with her most favorite co-star ever and said, “Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om! I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always sees that in the movies that we do.”

Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
