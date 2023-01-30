Pathaan Fever At Lollapalooza: Julian Casablancas Of Rock Band The Strokes Says 'Very Inspired' By SRK Flick

The first edition of Lollapalooza India in Mumbai ended last night, with American DJ Diplo and rock band The Strokes as the main attractions. The Strokes gave a spectacular performance, playing classic tunes such as Last Nite and Take it or leave it and even referenced the Bollywood movie Pathaan during their set, showing how much they enjoyed the film.

"I watched Pathaan last night and I am very inspired," said Julian Casablancas, the lead singer of the rock band during their time on stage.

Diplo wore a black hoodie featuring the name and images of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. During his 90-minute set, he performed several of his biggest hits, such as Lean On and Where Are You Now, as well as the Punjabi song Mundian tu bach ke.

On the last day of the international music festival, Divine, an Indian rapper, had the crowd moving to his tunes including Mirchi, Kaam Pachees, and Baazigar. He also honoured late rapper Sidhu Moosewala by playing one of his songs.

“I am blessed to have worked with Sidhu, we won’t let the music die," said Divine in between his performance.

Jackson Wang has been garnering considerable attention since his arrival in Mumbai on Saturday, where he greeted his Indian supporters with a Namaste. His setlist included some of his most celebrated songs such as Go Ghost and Come Alive. Aadya was the opening act for the show on Sunday, followed by Apache, Parimal Shais, and Raveena.

Several Bollywood stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, and Huma Qureshi showed their support for their favourite musicians at the Mahalaxmi racecourse while a large audience of thousands gathered to hear their favourite artists perform.

The concluding day of the two-day event was marked by scintillating performances from American band Cigarettes After S*x and Indian vocalist Prateek Kuhad, among other talented artists. The festival featured over 40 performers on four stages in two days.