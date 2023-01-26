Pathaan: Fee Charged By Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And Others Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated spy-thriller film Pathaan released worldwide on Wednesday. The film has smashed box office records on Day 1 of its release and is eyeing a whopping Rs 50 crore+ collection in India itself.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan is directed by War fame director Siddharth Anand. Take a look at the jaw-dropping fee charged by the main crew of Pathaan:

Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood diva, who featured in a never-seen-avatar in the film, worked long hours to achieve the sizzling physique she flaunts in songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone charged a whopping sum of Rs 15 crore for the film, making her one of the highest paid actresses in India.

Siddharth Anand

The captain of the ship, Siddharth Anand left no stone unturned to make Pathaan a pacy action thriller film. The director, who is already working on his next action thriller film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, reportedly took home a paycheck of Rs 6 crore for directing Pathaan.

John Abraham

Playing the main antagonist in the film, John Abraham looked dapper with his chiseled body and effortless charm. The actor reportedly took home a hefty paycheck of Rs 20 crore for his role of ‘Jim’ in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan

Returning in a leading role after a gap of over 4 years, all eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. The actor often opened up about how Pathaan fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an action hero, and charged a staggering amount for his role in the film.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, who is also world’s 4th richest actor currently, charged Rs 100 crore for the titular role.

Before the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan said in an exclusive video released by Yash Raj Films, “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is it’s my dream come true.”