'Pathaan': Fans Witness Rare 'Karan Arjun' Moment On Big Screens As Salman Khan's Tiger Saves Shah Rukh Khan In Cameo

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has ignited a different craze among his fans as well as followers. The movie also marked the reunion of the 'Karan Arjun' pair Salman Khan and SRK. Their fans had been awaiting the duo to share the screen space for a very long time and what can be better than Tiger saving SRK from the goons in the latter's movie Pathaan.

Fans are going crazy over Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, as evident from the reactions that have been going viral on social media. Take a look at the reactions below:

Biggest cameo ever done by anyone in Indian Cinema @BeingSalmanKhan 😍♥️💥💥Those 10 mins with @iamsrk brings the roof down in cinema hall. Unlimited Goosebumps 💥💥🔥🔥🔥#Pathaan #PathaanReview 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JyOX8PDDk6 — கவின் (@KavinOffl) January 25, 2023

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser was also unveiled during the screenng of Pathaan. The teaser was leaked online on the social media sites by the audience itself. The 40-second teaser starts with Salman Khan making a jaw-dropping entry on a bike in a desert.

The video then cuts into the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor fighting with some goons in a moving train. There's a small appearance of Salman Khan romancing Pooja Hegde in beautiful locations.