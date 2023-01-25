'Pathaan': Fans Witness Rare 'Karan Arjun' Moment On Big Screens As Salman Khan's Tiger Saves Shah Rukh Khan In Cameo

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 01:09 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has ignited a different craze among his fans as well as followers. The movie also marked the reunion of the 'Karan Arjun' pair Salman Khan and SRK. Their fans had been awaiting the duo to share the screen space for a very long time and what can be better than Tiger saving SRK from the goons in the latter's movie Pathaan.
Fans are going crazy over Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, as evident from the reactions that have been going viral on social media. Take a look at the reactions below:
Who is the biggest superstar?@iamsrk ❤️@BeingSalmanKhan 🔄#PathaanDay #PathaanReview #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #PathaanMovie #PathaanFDFS#SRK𓃵 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #SalmanKhan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/fLTglOvEzP— DULQUER_SURIYA (@DulquerSuriya) January 25, 2023
#PathaanReview Positive Reviews to #Pathaan Movie 🍿💥💥💥— ꧁ℱ࿆ⷨ💥MasterMohan VFC💥ℱ࿆ⷨ꧂ (@JosephVijayyy) January 25, 2023
Congratulations @iamsrk Sir ❤️💛 behalf of @actorvijay Fans
Cameo Role of @BeingSalmanKhan sir is Surprise Package 💥💥
Waiting to watch movie 😍#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #Varisu #SalmanKhan𓃵 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/JbWsaznJSz
Biggest cameo ever done by anyone in Indian Cinema @BeingSalmanKhan 😍♥️💥💥Those 10 mins with @iamsrk brings the roof down in cinema hall. Unlimited Goosebumps 💥💥🔥🔥🔥#Pathaan #PathaanReview 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JyOX8PDDk6— கவின் (@KavinOffl) January 25, 2023
King @iamsrk is back with a bang 🔥🔥 . @BeingSalmanKhan Special appearance made audience to go crazy for that few minutes 🤟🤟 . @deepikapadukone Superb acting ❤️❤️👌👌 . Finally it’s a blockbuster film 😎😎!! #PathaanReview #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #PathaanDay #SRK #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DuJtjFQxRA— Akash Raju 🔥🔥 (@Raju_SSMB) January 25, 2023
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser was also unveiled during the screenng of Pathaan. The teaser was leaked online on the social media sites by the audience itself. The 40-second teaser starts with Salman Khan making a jaw-dropping entry on a bike in a desert.
The video then cuts into the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor fighting with some goons in a moving train. There's a small appearance of Salman Khan romancing Pooja Hegde in beautiful locations.
Biggest Megastar of indian Cinema #SalmanKhan is back with a Bang.— BALLU LEGEND..!!✨ (@LegendIsBallu) January 25, 2023
Crowd Going Berserk, Yeh toh Bas Start hai. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan aa Rahe Eid pe Eidi Dene!! ✨🔥#KBKJTeaserInTheatres pic.twitter.com/pcSy1neOe6