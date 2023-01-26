Pathaan: Fans REACT To ‘Empty Theater’ Claims With Energetic Dance Videos From Inside Theaters | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is creating roars at the box office with sold-out tickets across India and overseas having an estimated Rs 50 Crore opening on the first day of release. The action-thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand had to go through tons of controversies before its release which caused a wave of issues. However, nothing affected the footfall on the theater opening days.

However, according to the stellar box office reports, tweets were showing empty cinema halls stating, "Is #Pathaan flop or hit? Got this clip from someone." However, 'Pathaan' was not playing in the backdrop.

Is #Pathaan flop or hit? Got this clip from someone pic.twitter.com/UorqY258IZ — Vikas Pandey (Sankrityayan) (@MODIfiedVikas) January 25, 2023

Now, sharing the same tweets, fans of 'Pathaan' have come forward and re-shared videos of people leaving their seats and dancing in theaters to the closing song of the film 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and 'Besharam Rang' during the show.

Many Twitter users also compiled a string of videos that showed people dancing inside the theaters and hooting while watching. A user wrote, "Compare the reaction of the audience in theaters on Pathan with that of a recent state-promoted film; where the latter not only led to vile hate speech in the theaters but was also later used to provoke violence."

While another Twitter account wrote, "Audience started dancing on #JhoomeJoPathaan song in the cinema hall. People celebrating @iamsrk movie after four years," wrote another. "Saw some tweets claiming theaters are empty and no one is watching #Pathaan."

Saw some tweets claiming theaters are empty and no one is watching #Pathaan.. 👇🏼😂#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/3dtlfZgptR — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) January 25, 2023

'Pathaan' got an overwhelming response from the public which opened on 5,000 plus screens in big cities including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, where shows were starting from 6-7:00 AM, and in many places, Yash Raj Films added slots of post-midnight i.e. at 12:30 AM.

Getting around 300 more screens in India, the film screen count stands at 8,500 worldwide, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

'Pathaan' is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. Salman Khan also made a cameo appearance in the post-credit scene of the film after Shah Rukh Khan and his last collaboration on screen with Karan Arjun.