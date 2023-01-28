'Pathaan': Director Siddharth Anand Reacts To SRK-Starrer's Box Office Success, 'Today Is A Victory Of Indian Cinema'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Pathaan has been shattering records at the Box Office since day 1. Pathaan has demonstrated that Bollywood has not yet come to an end and yet has more to offer the world, despite being cootted. The movie has so far earned Rs 300 crores at the global Box Office and it's unstoppable.

"Feeling incredibly overwhelmed," said Pathaan's director Siddharth Anand on the movie's Box Office success. According to a report in ANI, Anand said, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience. I'm feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That's my state of mind."

The director further added, "With War and now Pathaan, we, the Hindi film industry have given films that have pan India appeal. I have always believed that cinema has no language. Cinema is about an emotion and if it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that's what's happening with Pathaan."

He continued, "Today is a victory of Indian cinema because we are all Indians first. It is such an exciting phase for our country that films from across India are making records, breaking records and most importantly entertaining the people of our country globally."

According to a recent data, Pathaan has earned Rs 313 at the worldwide Box Office in just 3 days, thereby becoming the fastest Hindi movie to breach Rs 300 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday, "‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 313 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 3 DAYS… #Pathaan is the FASTEST #Hindi film to breach ₹ 300 cr mark [GROSS] in *3 days*… WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *3 days*… #India: ₹ 201 cr #Overseas: ₹ 112 cr Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 313 cr."