Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand On Working With Hrithik Roshan In Fighter: 'He Is So Good Looking..'

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has set a new benchmark in Bollywood with the blockbuster films like Pathaan and War. Having worked with big superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth recently talked about his experience of working with them in an incorrect interview. He also talked about his upcoming film 'Fighter' for which he will collaborate with Hrithik again.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, while talking about working with Hrithik, Siddharth couldn't stop himself from complementing Hrithik's good looks.

"There is no thought as such because there is an automatic glow when Hrithik walks in on the set. He is so good looking, so honestly, our job becomes much easier. We just have to capture Hrithik Roshan when he is walking," Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

Sharing further details about Fighter, he told Pinkvilla, "Fighter is a one of its kind film. I am so happy that after Pathaan, my next is Fighter. We managed to set a certain benchmark with Pathaan in the action front and Fighter is something just so different."

Earlier, it was announced that the movie will release on September 30, 2023. but the release date has been postponed now. Fighter has now been postponed to Republic Day 2024. The movie will now hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

As per reports, Fighter makers have got Brahmastra's VFX team to work on the film. "Fighter is a visual spectacle with some aerial action sequences, which will be a one of its kind experience for the Indian audience,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

“It’s the new way of filming. The action scenes will be shot in real, but there are some blocks that will be enhanced with the use of VFX. Get ready to witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in India’s first aerial action franchise,” the source added.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. As per the reports, Hrithik and Deepika will be seen as Indian Air Force Pilots.