Pathaan: Did Shah Rukh Khan Charge Rs 100 Cr For Film? Deepika And John's Fees Too Will Leave Your Jaws Dropped

‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles is gearing up for a big theatrical release next month. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of nearly 4 years.

With the movie set on a grand scale, producer Aditya Chopra has left no stones unturned in spending money on the budget of ‘Pathaan’. Check out the fees of the starcast and director of ‘Pathaan’ that will leave you awestruck:

John Abraham

John Abraham will reportedly be playing the lead antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the ‘Satyamev Jayate’ star has been paid Rs 20 crore for his role in the film.

Siddharth Anand

Director Siddharth Anand, who worked wonders with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer film ‘War’ in 2019, returns to the director’s chair with ‘Pathaan’. The filmmaker has reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 6 crore for the high-octane action thriller film ‘Pathaan’.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s sizzling moves in ‘Pathaan’ first song ‘Besharam Rang’ have been making the social media go berserk. The actor, who will be flaunting her hot physique and killer looks in ‘Pathaan’, reportedly took a paycheck of a whopping sum of Rs 15 crore for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan

Returning to the big screen 4 years after his last big release ‘Zero’ in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan has been making fans eager to watch him flaunt his hot bod in ‘Pathaan’. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, performing high-octane action scenes in the film and has already made social media go ga-ga over him.

According to a report in KoiMoi, Shah Rukh Khan has been paid Rs 100 crore for his titular role in ‘Pathaan’, making him one of the highest paid actors in the country currently.

‘Pathaan’ will be released theatrically on January 25, 2023 in languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.