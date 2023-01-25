Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's 'Saffron Bikini' Makes It To Theatres Despite Row Over Colour

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Pathaan has withstood calls for boycott and protests from certain groups. Despite their efforts, the scene featuring Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini has been included in the final cut of the movie, according to ANI.

Several right-wing organisations expressed their dissatisfaction with the colour of her dress in Besharam Rang song, resulting in protests and poster burning in certain regions. After the Censor Board suggested changes to the song, the scene with the outfit was removed. But it appears in a later scene of the movie.

Protests against the release of Besharam Rang intensified in December after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra expressed his disapproval. There were attempts to prevent the movie from being screened in the state and there were calls for boycotting it, but these efforts have seemingly failed as the film's opening day box office numbers rose.

A record 5.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day of the monster advance bookings for Pathaan. This is the second highest amount for any Hindi or Hindi dubbed film after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film was released in more than 100 countries and had the highest number of screens for any Hindi movie so far – 8,000. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 300 additional shows were added by exhibitors after their first screening on Wednesday morning.

Early reports on the movie's box office performance are looking favourable with Box Office India noting it as a "bumper opening." According to Taran Adarsh, by 3 pm on Wednesday, national chains had already earned over Rs 20 crore.

Pathan, helmed by Siddharth Anand and distributed by Yash Raj Films, is the latest instalment in their spy movie franchise, which also includes Salman Khan's Tiger and War. Shah Rukh Khan stars as the titular protagonist in Pathaan, a RAW agent who has been assigned to take down a terrorist group headed by John Abraham's character Jim. Also co-starring in the film are Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. This is Khan's first lead role since 2018's Zero.