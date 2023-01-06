'Pathaan': Deepika Padukone, SRK-Starrer Gets U/A Certificate; CBFC Suggests Ten Cuts In The Film

B-town celebs Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan. The film garnered a lot of controversies after the release of its song Besharam Rang. While Deepika was trolled for wearing a saffron bikini, SRK came under a target for donning a green-coloured outfit.

Although Pathaan's songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, invited a lot of controversies, the film has nw been awarded with a UA certificate by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) following ten cuts. Here are the 10 cuts made in Pathaan:

Over 3 changes have been made to the song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. According to Pinkvilla, CBFC has asked for the cuts of close-up shots of "buttocks, side-pose and sensuous dance movements during the lyrics Bahut Tang Kiya" have been removed.

The word 'RAW' has been replaced with 'Hamare' and 'Langde Lulle' has been replaced with 'Toote Foote'.

The word 'PMO' has been removed and the word 'PM' was replaced with either President or Minister at in 13 different places.

The word Mrs Bharatmata has been changed to Hamari Bharatmata, while 'Ashok Chakra' has been replaced to Veer Puraskar.

The word KGB has been replaced with SBU.

The word scotch has been changed to drink and a reference to Russia has also been removed.

Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang' got released in December, which has been garnering a lot of controversy from all across the nation. Though Deepika and Shah Rukh look stunning in the song, the choreography of the song and the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress's attire, notably a saffron-colored bikini, are drawing mockery. On the other hand, the movie's second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, received much-appreciation from fans as well as critics.