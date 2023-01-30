Pathaan: Deepika Padukone Goes Incognito To Gaiety Galaxy Theatre To See Fans’ Reactions, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan refuses to slow down at the box-office. The film, which released theatrically on January 25, 2023, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within its first 5 days of release, creating new records at the box office.

Several pictures and videos of fans watching Pathaan in theaters have been going viral on social media. In the videos, the audiences’ can be seen grooving to the songs on screen and loud cheer and hootings can be heard in cinema halls.

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone donned an incognito avatar to visit Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy Theatre and witness the hysteria surrounding Pathaan first hand. Pictures and videos of the ‘Piku’ star have since gone viral on social media, where the actor can be seen exiting the theater in an all-black avatar and her face hidden behind a mask. Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has smashed many box office records and is creating new ones. The film crossed the Rs 500 crore (gross) mark at the worldwide box-office after its collections on Sunday. In India, Pathaan has collected Rs 265 crore within four days of its release.

Pathaan is now the fastest Bollywood film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark in India and has surpassed the records created by Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal to achieve the milestone.

Pathaan’s production house Yash Raj Films’ released an official press statement on Sunday that read, "Pathaan hit another 100 crore day on its 4th day, as it registered ₹53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to ₹64 crore. The overseas gross on day 4 is at ₹52 crore.”

Also starring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, Pathaan is part of YRF’s spy verse, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War series. With the mega success of Pathaan, the spy verse has now been declared a blockbuster franchise, with all four films creating new records at the box-office.