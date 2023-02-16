Pathaan Day On Feb 17: Ticket Prices Reduced To THIS Amount To Celebrate Film's Blockbuster Success

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to roar at the box-office. The film, which was released in cinemas worldwide on January 25, 2023, recently became the first ever Bollywood film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

To celebrate the blockbuster success of Pathaan, the makers of the film have decided to slash the ticket prices of the film and celebrate ‘Pathaan Day’. Taking to social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news.

“YRF ORGANISES ‘PATHAAN DAY’… With #Pathaan hitting ₹ 500 cr mark [*combined biz*: #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu] - #YRF decides to organise #PathaanDay on 17 Feb 2023… Tickets at #PVR, #INOX and #Cinepolis at ₹ 110 [all shows]… OFFICIAL POSTER…,” read Taran Adarsh’s tweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Pathaan will be available across all theaters in India for just Rs 110 on February 17. The day will be celebrated as ‘Pathaan Day,’ the makers revealed.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles. Salman Khan too played a special cameo role in the film and was seen in his Tiger avatar.

Speaking about the blockbuster success of Pathaan in a press meet, Shah Rukh Khan said his aim in life is to make people happy through his films.

"It's nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying at Pathaan success meet

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “Those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days."