Pathaan: Burj Khalifa Boulevard Was Shut Down For First Time For Any Film, Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Gratitude

Shah Rukh Khan made a big comeback with Pathaan and the film has become one of the most successful films of Shah Rukh's career. Many scenes of Pathaan were shot in Dubai and YRF has revealed that the entire Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down because for the first time for any film.

Director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan expressed their gratitude towards the Dubai authorities for their support.

The magnificent Dubai boulevard was shut down for the first time and it was for @iamsrk & Pathaan! Book your tickets now! https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj pic.twitter.com/bPSWkkq8QZ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 9, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan said that Dubai has been very kind to Indian cinema and called his experience of shooting in Dubai 'wonderful'.

"Dubai has been very, very kind to me and everyone who goes from Indian cinema. It is a heavy-traffic place so the production team called up and said, ‘we're shooting a sequence with Shah Rukh’. So they said, ‘he is our brand ambassador, please take this permission. Finish it off fast, but we will allow you to shoot there.’ I think Dubai is film-industry-wise, the most international film-producing nation. You have the best equipment, facilities, and location managers. So the experience is always wonderful to shoot in Dubai,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

“The toughest action to execute in Pathaan - one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do this. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us!” Siddharth Anand said, sharing his experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Siddharth further added, “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that - oh my god... that's for my film!. I said I can't believe it and this wouldn't have been possible if they had not agreed to our vision and supported us wholeheartedly. So I want to thank the Dubai police and the authorities in Dubai.”

Apart from Shah Rukhan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.