Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Nears Rs 350 Crore In India, Collects THIS Much In 8 Days

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan continue to soar high at the box office on its Day 8 of release. The film has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film ever in week 1 and is eyeing a huge total.

According to reports, Pathaan collected Rs 17-17.50 crore on Day 8 of its release. The film’s total now stands at Rs 348 crore (approx) and is on its way to crossing the Rs 350 crore mark today. Though there was a drop of around 20 percent from Tuesday to Wednesday collections, but with no movie releases in theaters for the next two weeks, Pathaan looks to emerge stronger and get bigger numbers.

Pathaan has so far collected Rs 634 crore worldwide gross in its first week. In India, it collected a gross collection of ₹395 crore and nett collection of ₹330.25 crore.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film revolves around a RAW agent and his mission to save the country from its enemies. Pathaan marks the onscreen return of Shah Rukh Khan in a leading role after over 4 years.

Pathaan followed a no-media interview policy during its pre-release time. After the film’s first weekend, a success meet of the film was held in Mumbai with the lead stars, director and mediapersons present.

Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s nice to be back. I have forgotten the last four years after the triumph of the past 4 days.” The superstar further added, “It is my genuine desire that I am able to distribute happiness among people. And when I fail at it, it doesn't hurt anyone as much as it hurts me. So i am very happy now that I could make you all happy,"

With a cameo appearance of Salman Khan as Tiger in the film, it is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan too will be making an appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, that is slated to be released in theaters this Diwali.