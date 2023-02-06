Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster Weekend, Nears Rs 900 Crore In 12 Days

Pathaan Box Office: The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after 4 years in a leading role. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is showing no signs of slowing down at the worldwide box-office. The film had a blockbuster weekend yet again and has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark globally within 12 days.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan has been directed by Siddharth Anand. According to reports, the film has crossed the Rs 850 crore mark worldwide on its second weekend and is storming towards the Rs 900 crore collection globally.

Taking to his Twitter account, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, “#Pathaan clearing ₹ 500 Crs gross in India and ₹ 800 Crs globally at the end of 2nd Sunday..”

Recently, Pathaan became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India. The report was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who took to his social media account and wrote, “Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “PATHAAN’ FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 400 CR CLUB… #Pathaan crosses the enviable ₹ 400 cr mark [Nett BOC; #Hindi] in #India today [Sun] #Pathaan: Day 12 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 15 #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 23#India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only.” In the upcoming days, Pathaan will challenge Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 511 crore in Hindi.”

Pathaan is now the all-time no. 1 Hindi movie after beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the box-office. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan during an ‘AskSRK’ session o Twitter to reveal the true box-office collection of Pathaan.

To this, King Khan won over his fans with his witty reply and wrote, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan. Touted to be a pan-India release, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and will release in June 2023.